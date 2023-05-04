Akufo-Addo commissions Rana Motors Assembly Plant in Amasaman

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 commissioned the Rana Motors Assembly Plant in Amasaman, Accra.



The plant is by far the biggest assembly plant to be established under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy initiated by my government.



The President in a brief post on his Facebook page said “Today marked yet another great milestone for the people of Ghana and for the Akufo-Addo government, in our quest, first, to industrialise our country, and, secondly, to become the automobile hub in the West African Region.



"On Tuesday, 2nd March 2023, I commissioned the Rana Motors Assembly Plant in Amasaman, Accra, by far the biggest assembly plant to be established under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy initiated by my government.



“Rana Motors, with support from KIA Motors Corporation of Korea, the manufacturer of KIA vehicles, and one of the leading global vehicle manufacturers, has successfully established the only assembly plant for the production of KIA vehicles in West Africa.



This facility has already offered direct employment to fifty (50) young men and women, and it is expected to create some three hundred (300) indirect jobs, whilst contributing to the development of the local value chain for automobile assembly.



He added that “the company has the capacity to assemble some thirty thousand (30,000) vehicles annually, bringing the total capacity of domestically established assembly plants close to one hundred thousand (100,000) vehicles per annum.”