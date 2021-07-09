Akufo-Addo commissions Pokuase Interchange

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange in Accra on July 9, 2021, after several months of halting due to the global pandemic COVID-19.



The president during the commissioning said the project is part of his government's development plan to see Ghana transform.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Pokuase Interchange in Accra, the president stated that the construction of roads in the country will help ease traffic, especially in the capital cities.



“The completion of the project is an integral part of the comprehensive measures put in place by the government to address issues of congestion in urban centers and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads," he said.



He also said there are ongoing works to ensure that major road projects in the country are completed by 2022.



"The phase two of the Obetsebi interchange; work on the North-South viaduct to link the Ring Road West to the Central Mosque at Abossey-Okai is progressing steadily and is 15% complete. The works are expected to be completed in 2022," he noted.



Meanwhile, the president also said the cost at which the three interchanges Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey and Tamale were constructed in the country shows that his government is very good at protecting the public purse since his government invested about 289 million dollars in constructing the three interchanges as compared to the 260 million dollars used by John Mahama to construct the Nkrumah circle interchange.



The total cost of the construction of the Pokuase Interchange was worth 74 million dollars, with funding from the African Development Bank and the Government of Ghana.



