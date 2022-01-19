Akufo-Addo commiserates with Mali over passing of ex-President Keita

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali following the death of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which occurred on Sunday, 16th January, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo, in a statement, addressed to Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, H.E. Col. Assimi Goita said he learned the news of President Keita’s death with sadness.



He noted that: “the late former President will be remembered as a respected statesman of Mali and the ECOWAS region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community.”



“On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family”, the Statement said.