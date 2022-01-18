Akufo-Addo commiserates with Mali over Keita’s death

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali following the death of former President HE Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.



Ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita died on Sunday, 16th January 2022.



President Akufo-Addo, in a statement, addressed to Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, H.E. Col. Assimi Goita said he learned the news of President Keita’s death with sadness.



He noted that, “the late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the Ecowas region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community.”



“On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family”, the statement said.