Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills and family on the death of his son

Dag Heward-Mills loses first son



Akufo-Addo prays for strength for the Heward-Mills'



Akufo-Addo signs the book of condolence in honour of David Heward-Mills



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the home of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, to commiserate with him on the passing of his eldest son.



The news of the death of Dr. David Heward-Mills broke on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, but with little information on exactly what led to his death.



In photos shared by the president on his Facebook page, he said he visited the family to sympathise with them.



“On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son.



“I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times,” the post said.



The president also signed a book of condolence opened in the memory of the late David Heward-Mills.



On Saturday, April 16, 2022, GhanaWeb reported that the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills had lost his first son to death.



According to reports, his first son, Dr. David Heward-Mills, who was a medical doctor died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness.



He died at the age of 31.



About the late Dr. David Heward-Mills



Before his demise, he worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America for 1 year, 11 months.



From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.



Information gathered from his LinkedIn account shows that he worked as a part-time lead director for national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for 5 years.



He was also a research physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston.



Education



The late Dr. David Heward-Mills had his Internal Medicine Residency Programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.



Before that [2008 to 2014], he acquired his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Vinnic'kij Deržavnij Medicnij Universitet im M.I.Pirogova.



Here are some photos of the president's visit:























