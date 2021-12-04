Akufo-Addo commends farmers, promises to implement policies to make the agric sector grow

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended a congratulatory message to Ghanaian farmers and fisherfolks as we mark the 37th farmers’ day celebration.



The President says this year has taken added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolks in ensuring that the country does not experience food shortage in the face of the covid-19 outbreak.



He said there is wealth in agriculture, and the government will continue to create the enabling environment and out in the needed policies and programmes for rapid growth of the agric sector.







