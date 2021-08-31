Akufo-Addo 'cleared' you over missing excavators - NDC 'knocks' corrupt John Boadu

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has resurrected the case involving the missing 500 excavators and challenged the government to address the issue.



It is the case of the party that President Akufo-Addo, who is the “mother serpent of corruption,” has covered the saga because it involves his appointees.



The Akufo-Addo led government, upon assuming office in, 2017 replaced the instituted Operation Vanguard to stop illegal mining activities in the country.



The task force was granted the mandate to drive out and arrest illegal miners across the country, a move the NDC flagbearer vehemently opposed.



However, the work of the committee was hit by controversy including, the missing 500 excavators.



Reacting to the issue, the Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the issue has been swept under the carpet because President Akufo-Addo has lost what it takes to fight corruption.



He was reacting to a recent press conference addressed by General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, who described former President John Dramani Mahama as corrupt.



He said John Boadu, who is also neck-deep in illegal mining activities, does not have the moral right to point fingers at Mr. Mahama.



Sammy Gyamfi told journalists that more importantly, the country has not forgotten how the excavators were seized, stolen, and in some instances distributed to government officials to promote their illegal mining businesses.



He wondered why persons indicted in the matter had not been prosecuted.



He said several individuals were mentioned as part of those who led the charge in the missing excavators.



He referenced an alleged audio recording that mentioned names of some persons who had instructed that the illegal mining should go on so the party would get money to finance their activities.



He added that Ekow Ewusi allegedly mentioned the name of John Boadu as one of the beneficiaries.



He further attacked the President saying, he has awarded several contracts to his cronies, family, and friends despite promising Ghanaians he would not run a family and friends government.