Akufo-Addo charges Africa to stop begging the west

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African countries to desist from begging for alms from the West.



According to the president of Ghana, this will help the continent attain the respect it deserves on the global stage.



"If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow," the president said.



The president was addressing the opening ceremony of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit held in Washington DC.



Describing the people of Africa as resilient, the president further called for solidarity amongst countries within the continent to attain their shared aspirations.



"Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there's] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other," he said.



According to the president, the continent possesses the needed skill and manpower but requires a concerted political will to “work”.



The statement by President Akufo-Addo comes a day after Ghana and officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), signed a staff level agreement for a $3bn loan.



The loan forms part of efforts by the government of Ghana to rescue the country’s challenged economy which has seen a rise in inflation figures amidst an increase in the cost of living.



A number of African leaders have travelled to Washington to join a discussion aimed at strengthening the continent’s cooperation with the US amid concerns about Chinese and Russian influence.



