Akufo-Addo cannot keep quiet over Kennedy Agyapong’s threat on journalist - Wereko-Brobbey

Politics of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Charles Wereko-Brobbey is asking President Akufo-Addo to condemn Kennedy Agyapong for threatening the life of Erastus Asare Donkor, a broadcast journalist with Kumasi-based Luv FM.



The Assin Central MP has currently been referred to the Privileges Committee to probe the matter.



He recently said in a television interview that if he were to be the President, he would have ordered the journalist to be beaten severely over his reportage on the Ejura shooting incident.



Reacting to the issue, Dr. Wereko-Brobbey said the President must speak on the matter.



“The MP [who is a member of the New Patriotic Party] said if he was the president [he would have ensured that the journalist is whipped]. I think that should have been an opportunity for the president [Nana Akufo-Addo] to say that I am the president and I don’t subscribe to what you are saying. I think it is important for all of us to sometimes put aside partisan interest and say that this is wrong, patently wrong,” Wereko-Brobbey said.



“When we always sent a signal that there is a party position and another position, then I think we are doing our democracy and our people a lot of wrongs. So I expect the president that the same way he and all of us followed keenly the issue of George Floyd, he should condemn Kennedy Agyapong for this threat,” he added on Joy FM's Newsfile programme.