Akufo-Addo can’t sack Ofori Atta due to ‘family and friends’ politics – NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo cannot sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, due to ‘family and friends’ politics.



This comes after some NPP MPs called for the removal of the Finance Minister.



Some members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament have called for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, with immediate effect.



The majority group, led by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim- North, Andy Appiah Kubi, demanded the removal of the Finance Minister from office at a press conference in Parliament Yesterday.



According to them, the decision is based on issues of lack of confidence and non-performance on the part of Minister Ofori Atta.



Aside from the Finance Minister, the NPP MPs have also called for the removal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Charles Adu Boahen.



Read Also: Allow Ofori-Atta to finish IMF negotiations – Akufo-Addo begs NPP MPs



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah said looking at the economic challenges, the Finance Minister himself should have resigned or the President should have sacked him long ago.



However, he said there was no way the President was going to sack him because of “family and friends” politics.



“When you look at the management of our economy and you look at where democracy has gotten to, the Finance Minister should have resigned or the President should have sacked him long ago, but everyone knows that this government is a family and friend government,” he said.



Mr. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, said governments perform recklessly when they are not under supervision.



Meanwhile, responding to calls by the NPP MPs, President Akufo-Addo has asked for more time for the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before any talks of resignation.