Akufo-Addo can’t determine who becomes President of Ghana – Yamin

Politics of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Organizer of the opposition NDC, Dr. Joseph Yamin, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for saying he will hand over to an NPP government.



“President Akufo-Addo cannot determine who becomes the President of Ghana. If he thinks he’s a president and will determine who will be the president, tell him I say he’s lying,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo is on record stating that he’ll hand over to a successor from his party, the New Patriotic Party, when his tenure expires in January 2025.



The President made these comments during the NPP’s final rally ahead of the Kumawu By-Election and repeated same after the NPP elected Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer.



Dr Yamin sent a strong warning to President Akufo-Addo that his incumbency won’t work going into the 2024 election.



“When the Ghanaian people talk, no matter what you will do, you will abide by it. If Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills, and John Mahama all couldn’t determine who will be the next president, what makes Akufo-Addo think he will determine it”, he quizzed.



In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkommo at Abusua965FM, Dr. Yamin noted that “if anybody within the government and the NPP thinks that the NDC will go into the 2024 election with the strategy of 2020, that person is lying to himself.”



He further pointed out that “everyone has one vote, and nobody should think that he’ll play any ways and means tactics. If they’re planning to steal, we will steal as well”.



Dr. Yamin further stated that the 2024 election will be about voting, counting, and declaration, and the NDC is fully prepared for it.