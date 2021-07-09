Akufo-Addo can choose not to pay wife, second lady if he is of good intentions – Twum-Barimah

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Private legal practitioner Alexander Amoakoh Twum-Barimah says President Nana Akufo-Addo can refuse to sanction a recommendation by a committee to pay monthly salaries to his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



Parliament in 2019 approved a recommendation by a five-member committee which was set up in June 2019 by President Akufo-Addo to review the remuneration of Article 71 officeholders.



The Professor Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led committee recommended for the spouses of the president and his vice be paid monthly as cabinet ministers.



The justification of the move by government appointees has angered thousands of Ghanaians, with civil society organizations raising red flags.



Twum-Barimah, an ex cop, believes the recommendations are not binding on the president to accept.



Reacting to the issue on the Gumbe show hosted by Mugabe Maase on TV XYZ, the lawyer read out from the constitution, Article 71 office holders and explained that presidential spouses were not mentioned.



“Article 71 office holders benefits are for elected and appointed officials, there’s nowhere in the constitution have the first lady and second lady been mentioned,” he argued.



He wondered why Akufo-Addo agreed for the recommendation to be sent to the 7th Parliament.



“A recommendation was made by a commission for the president to pay his wife but it is not binded on the president to sanction that advice,” Lawyer Twum-Barimah asserted.



