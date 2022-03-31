Akufo-Addo came with a vision to industrialise Ghana - Gabby

Politics of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is gradually fulfilling his vision of industrialising Ghana, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said.



Gabby said already Nissan, VW, SinoTruk, Peugeot, Suzuki, and Toyota are assembling in the country.



“He came in with a vision to industrialise Ghana. By 2030, AfCFTA will be in full swing. Already, Nissan, VW, SinoTruk, Peugeot, Suzuki, and Toyota are assembling here. KIA, Hyundai, and Renault are to start production this year. Ghana is on course to produce for an integrating Africa,” the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute tweeted on Thursday, March 31.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later today, Thursday, March 31 commission a Nissan Assembly Plant in Ghana.



The ceremony will take place in the Tema Industrial Area.



Delivering the 2022 state of the nation address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, Mr. Akufo-Addo said “Mr. Speaker, quite a number of global vehicle manufacturing companies have set up assembly plants here in our country, and started producing vehicles for our market and for the West African market. The well-defined Ghana Automotive Development Policy we outdoored in August 2019 has facilitated this welcome development.



“Since June 2021, Toyota and Suzuki brands of vehicles are being produced here, commencing with the production of Hilux Pickup and Swift models. VW and Sinotruck, which commenced commercial operations in 2020, have continued to assemble their brands of vehicles and are enjoying significant local patronage.



“In addition, a new state-of-the-art assembly plant with the capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles per annum has been established by Nissan in Tema, which is currently producing Nissan and Peugeot brands of vehicles for the Ghanaian and West African markets. I will have the pleasure to commission this new plant in Tema tomorrow. Three other vehicle manufacturers, namely KIA, Hyundai, and Renault are also expected to commence commercial production this year.



“Our national iconic automobile brand, the Kantanka brand produced by Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd., also stepped-up production of its made-in-Ghana vehicles which include Nkunimdie SUV, Omama Pickup, Onantefo 4×4 Pickup, Otumfuo SUV, and K71 Small SUV models.



“Now that the Minister for Finance has announced an embargo on the importation of 4×4 vehicles for official use, I hope the local assembly plants will take full advantage of the opportunity especially since the government is continuing with its policy of giving first priority to locally assembled vehicles in respect of all publicly financed procurement of vehicles.”



