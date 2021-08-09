Akufo-Addo brought freedom of speech to its peak in Ghana – Mac Manu

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

• Akufo-Addo took freedom of speech to its pinnacle in Ghana



• Talk of a return of culture of silence under his administration are unfounded



• These are the view of former NPP National Chairman, Peter Mac Manu



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s credentials relative to promoting freedom of speech has been celebrated by the New Patriotic Party’s former national chairman, Peter Mac Manu.



According to the NPP’s director of elections during the 2020 elections, talk of the Akufo-Addo government superintending over a perceived return of the culture of silence was untenable.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Mac Manu made on the August 8, 2021 edition of Joy News’ ‘The Probe’ programme answering an array of questions around the party’s 29th anniversary.



“I cannot understand how a party in government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the man who brought freedom of speech to its peak in this country, will turn his back against the same thing he has fought for.



“Early this year, in Africa, in terms of freedom of speech, Ghana placed third, so why are people saying all manner of things?” he quizzed.



He touted the NPP’s role in breaking the culture of silence in Ghana through its first flagbearer, the late Professor Albert Adu Boahene.



The subject of culture of silence gained traction months back when Sir Sam Jonah in a public lecture alleged that there seemed to be a creeping culture of people and insititutions being overtly and covertly gagged from expressing dissenting views.



Government roundly rejected Jonah’s position touting strides made in engendering public discourse and critique of the administration.



