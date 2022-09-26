Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Presidential staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer believes the incident of September 24, 2022 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by some concert goers was the action of a few disappointed people.



He suggested that the president was certainly not going to lose sleep over the incident that occurred at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Buabeng went to Twitter to respond to a tweet by a social media influencer, Kalyjay, real name Joshua Boye-Doe, when the interaction went dirty with both parties trading insults.



The exchange which involved quoting tweets of each other in responding to the other went as below:



Kalyjay: If after all the boos he manage sleep peacefully dier he no sheda care like that



Buabeng: You didn’t want him to sleep because of a few people who are disappointed? Forgetting the organizers brought the event here because of the hard work and how the same man has sold Ghana to the world? Next joke please!



Kalyjay: Herh, fa wo kwasia kor



Buabeng: Ofui! ɛnfa twitter popularity ho nkeka nkwasiasɛm. Aboa!



The influencer has since blocked the presidential staffer from seeing his tweets and by so doing interacting further with his views.



Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



Watch how the booing started:













