Akufo-Addo booed: Ghanaians asked to blame Council of State

Leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has asked Ghanaians to blame the Council of State for the public heckling of President Akufo-Addo over the weekend.



According to him, the president’s advisors have failed in their duty of issuing sound economic management advice to the president.



He noted on TV3’s New Day programme that the president’s handlers are not sensitising him about the true sentiments of Ghanaians.



“Unfortunate as the incident may be, I think that persons working around the president and the managers of the current economy need to begin to pick some of these signals especially persons within the National Security.



“You cannot always tell the president what he wants to hear, the very moment a president closes his ears to all other things this is what you will have.



“This morning, with the greatest of respects, the Council of State members, they should bow down their heads, all the advisors of the president, they should bow down their heads.



“It is the kind of advise that they have been giving the president that is what has taken this country to the doldrums.”



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the Global Citizen Festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of President Akufo-Add to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



The incident attracted several social media reactions, with some critics saying it was a reflection of frustrated Ghanaians expressing their disaffection with the president and his government.











