Akufo-Addo blindly promised Guinea fowl processing plant without feasibility studies – Ndebugri

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise of establishing a guinea fowl processing plant in the Upper East Region as part of the one District, One Factory policy was without any feasibility study, a former lawmaker for Zebila John Ndebugri said



Lawyer John Ndebugri in an interview on A1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com said ‘he promised a guinea fowl factory in Zebila. I think when he was passing to Bawku, he saw a lot of roasted guinea fowl meat at the customs barrier so as usual, he went and made some promise. He is very good at making promises so he went and made promise that he was going to build a guinea fowl factory without carrying out feasibility studies…” he stated.



It would be recalled that in June 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised that his government will construct a guinea fowl processing factory in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region.



He said the factory would be constructed under the ‘One District, One Factory initiative.



During a courtesy call on Zug-Raan of the Bawku traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II he promised to build a guinea fowl processing factory in the area to help create jobs for the people.



“In the same way under the ‘One District, One Factory policy, we are going to establish, very soon, a guinea fowl processing factory here in Bawku,” he said.