Akufo Addo blazing the trail for Ghanaians to disrespect chiefs – Editor laments

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Deputy Editor of The Citizen Newspaper, Nutifafa Adovor has raised concerns over the recent conduct of President Akufo-Addo in addressing the Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V.



He believes the President’s response to an enquiry made by Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V on the abandoned e-block in his jurisdiction, and a reported ultimatum he (Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V) gave to the Education Minister to complete the project was not respectful.



“I think the call made by the Chief of Aflao was in the right direction and for the President to retort that if the Chief is frustrated he should go and complete the e-block himself is a low point in his (Akufo-Addo’s) comment and is unacceptable. The President needs to do the honorable thing, withdraw the statement and apologize for giving him such a cheeky answer.



"I don’t think the President is setting a good example for the citizens to follow when it comes to respecting traditional leaders. The President opening his mouth and using such an unpleasant tone on a Chief of a paramount area does not auger well.”



The Chief who was frustrated about the delay the project has suffered is reported to have given an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete the project.



However, President Akufo-Addo in an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM questioned if the Chief has the power to give such an ultimatum to the minister.



He thus asked the chief to complete the project if he wants to.



But many have found the President’s comments as disrespectful and condescending to the chief.



He advised NPP party communicators to stop trying to justify and make light the statement of the President and say it as it is.



“They are just trying to control the damage the statement caused and are engaging in propaganda. I think the President is not setting a good example with his statement,” he reiterated.