Akufo-Addo benefitted from 'bloody' election - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims circumstances that led to the 2020 general election must not be repeated.



He described the 2020 polls as the “bloodiest election ever in the history of Ghana” under the supervision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the situation has compelled him to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the circumstances and seek justice for the “Innocents who were killed.”



He maintained that President Nana Addo benefitted from the “bloody” election whiles discussing his petition to CHRAJ in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Adding that, “We are all at risk if this should happen again in the next elections".







