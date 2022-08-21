Akufo-Addo begins three-day tour to Upper West

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will pay a three-day official visit to the Upper West Region, from Sunday, August 21, 2022 to inspect ongoing projects and cut the sod for some road construction works in the area.



The proposed itinerary, made available to the Ghana News Agency in Wa by the Regional Coordinating Council, indicates that the President would have a radio interview at Radio Upper West at 1000 hours GMT, after which he would pay a courtesy call on the Wa-Na on Monday, August 22.



He will proceed to inspect ongoing works on Phase II of the Wa Youth Resource Centre in the Wa Central Constituency.



President Akufo-Addo would depart Wa to Lambussie to inspect the Agenda 111 Project and then to Nandom to pay a courtesy call on the Nandom Na, have a radio interview, after which he will cut the sod for the dualisation of the Nandom Town roads, it said.



The President would return to Wa in the evening and meet MMDCEs, regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as constituency chairmen.



On Tuesday, August 22, the President would inspect the ongoing Wa Shopping Centre and depart Wa to Daffiama-Bussie-Isa Constituency, to pay a courtesy call on the Isa Na as well as inspect the ongoing Isa Agenda 111 project.



He would also visit Kaleo and Wechiau to commission the Kaleo Solar Power Project in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency and inspect an Agenda 111 projects at Wechiau in the Wa West Constituency, then depart to Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region.