Akufo-Addo begins 2-day working tour of Savannah Region

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to tour the Savannah Region from today, Sunday, 11 July 2021.



The president will start the two-day tour from the regional capital, Damongo.



He will pay a courtesy call on the overlord of the Gonja traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah at the Jakpa Palace.



The president will later be hosted by Damongo-based community radio station PAD FM, for an interview.



Subsequently, the president will inspect ongoing construction work on the office complex of the regional coordinating council.



Later, he will move to Buipe to inaugurate an accident and emergency centre.



On the second day of his working tour, Mr Akufo-Addo will inspect water and road projects at Kpembi and Salaga.



In Salaga, the president will also open AstroTurf and then proceed to inspect the ongoing Bunjai-Fufso road project.



Nana Akufo-Addo will leave the Savannah Region for Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region on Tuesday.