Akufo-Addo awards 36 BECE pupils

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday presented awards to 36 pupils who passed last year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), with distinction and charged them to maintain a strong moral character as they ascend the educational ladder.



Presenting the awards at this year's President's Independence Day Awards in Accra, he urged the award winners to work to maintain the standards they had set for themselves, and not to allow their current successes get into their heads.



“I urge you not to allow your current successes to get to your head because this is only the beginning. Continue to work hard in order to maintain your standards.



"Know that you can go as far as you want if you are diligent, hardworking, and holding on to a strong moral compass. "Honesty and integrity are important values in any worthwhile existence," he said.



The 2022 President’s Independence Day Awards was under the theme: "Working Together Bouncing Back Better."



The award winners, drawn from schools across the 16 regions in the country, included persons with disabilities.



They all received tablets each and a year’s supply of Nestle Ghana limited products.



The President asked Ghanaian students not to lose sight of the need to work hard to ensure that they rise up to the highest academic heights.



He expressed the government's readiness to commit more resources to education to help secure the country's future and pledged to expand opportunities in education for every child through the Free Senior High School education programme.



"Government intends to continue to deepen the education of our population so as to attain our industrialisation objective… This means there will be increased emphasis in our educational system on science and technology education and technical and vocational training," he said.



The President’s Independence Day Awards, since its inception in 1993, provides scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of Ghana.



The awardees are selected based on raw scores obtained at the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE).