Akufo-Addo attends 75th UNESCO anniversary

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday, 11th November 2021, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend, at the invitation of UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, the 75th-anniversary ceremony of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which is being held at its headquarters in Paris, France.



The United Nations Charter, which came into effect on 16th November 1945, provided for the creation of a specialized agency in the fields of education and culture, and the President will, on Friday, 12th November, deliver a statement, at the height of the commemoration, on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years.



President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, 13th November, to Saturday, 20th November, take a seven-day leave of absence, during which he has accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French Parliament on “The Trial of Progress”, on Friday, 19th November.



The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, 20th November 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.



