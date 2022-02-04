Akufo-Addo attends 35th AU Summit in Ethiopia

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 4th February 2022 to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 5th to 6th February 2022, on the theme, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.



Whilst in Addis Ababa, President Akufo-Addo will present separate reports on AU Financial Institutions and on Gender and Development, in his capacity as AU Champion on Financial Institutions and AU Champion on Gender and Development, respectively.



He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 6th February 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.



