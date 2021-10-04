Akufo-Addo assures Ashanti Region of two major projects next year

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of the Ashanti Region of massive development projects next year.



He said his government has already started developing the roads in the region.



He stated that 80% of the roads in Nhyieso for instance, have been asphalted, and there’s more to come.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed that these major projects are the Suame Interchange and the second four-tier interchange in Ghana.



“I’ve been coming here [Kimasi] since my childhood, road development for instance as is happening now in the Ashanti Region, I’ve not seen anything like it before. It’s not perfect, there are many areas we can improve but overall in terms of road development in Ashanti Region, this is the biggest in history."



“This is something reassuring to me and there’s more to come. For instance, 80% of the roads in Nhyieso have seen asphalt, there’s more to come...Next year, there are two big development that will be started. One is the Suame Interchange, Kumasi will have the second four-tier interchange in Ghana."



“NPP commitment to Ashanti is both in word and deed and I don’t have any doubt about it because of the development going on. This is our base, they give us the votes and we don’t do anything for them, that’s the talk of the NDC. That is not the reality, anybody who goes around and is objective will know that it is not the reality at all,” he said while speaking on Pure FM in Kumasi on Monday.