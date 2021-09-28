Akufo-Addo assesses ministers in crunch 2-day consultative meetings

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun a process to assess all his ministers almost 10 months into his second term.



A series of consultative meetings began on Monday, September 27 to not only assess the ministers but also discuss their budgetary requirements and their work programmes ahead of the presentation of the 2022 budget.



These were made known by the Director of Public Affairs at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Monday when he met the press.



He indicated that the meetings will end on Tuesday, September 28.



President Akufo-Addo, according to his spokesperson, began the meetings immediately he touched down from the UN General Assembly, where he attended the 76th Session.



So far, 14 ministers including Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Energy Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have taken turns to meet the president.



“It’s a three-pronged agenda,” Mr Arhin said on Monday.



“The first is to assess their work programme for the remainder of the year,” he revealed.



“Secondly, to discuss their budgetary requirement and their work programme ahead of the reading of the budget for 2022 and also thirdly to ensure that they continue to be in tune with his agenda for the second term of office.”