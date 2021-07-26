Akufo-Addo appoints two new deputy directors of communication at Presidency

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed two new deputy directors of communication at the seat of the presidency, AdomOnline has reported.



The two appointees are Jefferson Sackey and one Kofi Agyapong. They are expected to assist Eugene Arhin who is currently the Director of Communications at the presidency.



Per the report, Jefferson Sackey, prior to his appointment was serving as Head of Media Production at the Jubilee House.



While, Kofi Agyapong served in the capacity as deputy director of Communications of ruling New Patriotic Party in charge of Media Relations.