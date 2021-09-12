Akufo-Addo appoints lawyer Frank Davies as DVLA Board Chairman

General News of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The DVLA Board has been inaugurated



• Lawyer Frank Davies is its Chairman



• They are expected to provide the necessary guidance and direction to the Authority



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Frank Davies as the Board Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



The lawyer, who was one of the lawyers who represented the president in the 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court, has assured that he and his other appointees will discharge their duties with diligence and service to God and country, a statement has said.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who spearheaded the inauguration, called on the Board to provide necessary guidance and direction to enable the Authority play its expected role.



Members of the Board include Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive; Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General, National Road Safety Authority; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye- Nyarko, Director-General, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), representing the Ghana Police Service; Francis Larbi-Odame, Ghana Automobile Distributors Association; and Francis Yao Agbozo, Ghana Drive.



The rest are Dr. Mahama Wayo, National Insurance Commission; Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, representing the Private Road Transport Provider; Lt. Col Harry Keelson, representing the Ghana Armed Forces; Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Director, Finance and Administration, Ministry of Transport; Kwamena Duncan, Government nominee; Emmanuel P.O. Boakye, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; and Robinson Kwasi Martey, Ghana Association of Garages.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah told the new board that the role of DVLA is key and so they should ensure that they work to ensure that vehicles that ply the roads are roadworthy and drivers using them are qualified to do so.



He explained that over the past few years, the Authority has made significant improvements in its services, saying the DVLA is an institution that has a low penetration of ICT and confronted with a myriad of challenges.



“The reportage about DVLA is no longer about ‘goro boys’ and unnecessary delays but one of good practices,” he said.



The ceremony which was jointly inaugurated with that of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has Prosper Kafui Semevo, Director, Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL) as a member.



On behalf of both Boards, Mr. Frank Davies thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the sector minister for the confidence reposed on them and assured that they will discharge their duties with diligence and service to God and country.



Other remarkable achievements the minister mentioned were the Mobile Service and the Tertiary Students driving project, TERTDRIVE which enables the public and tertiary students to access driver licensing at their doorsteps.