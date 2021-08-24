You are here: HomeNews2021 08 24Article 1339969

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Pius Hadzide as CEO of National Youth Authority

Former Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has been given a fresh appointment under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr Hadzide moves to head the National Youth Authority as Chief Executive Officer.

Asaaseradio reports that he will replace the former CEO of the Authority, Mr. Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, who is currently serving as Member of Parliament Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region.

More soon.

