Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom Otchere as Board Chair of GACL

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed popular Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ghana Airport Company Limited.



Other members on the Board include Managing Director of GACL – Yaw Kwakwa, Mr Teye Adjirackor – President’s nominee, Kwabena Nyarko Jectey Nyarko, -President’s nominee, Philomina Sam -President’s nominee, Francis Kofi Nunoo – Ministry of Transport and Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa – Ghana Airforce.



Before his new appointment, he served as a member of the National Communication Authority from 2017 to date.



Paul Adom Otchere is the host of popular show, 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV.



The show brings on board politicians and other stakeholders who share their views on developing issues in the country.



The renowned journalist in recent times, has been criticised for using his medium to castigate some persons , while projecting the works of the ruling party.



A recent instance was when he fired a barrage of attacks on the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and investigative journalist Manesseh Azure during his show.



Adom Otchere in a typical fashion questioned the investigative modus operandi of Manasseh.



“This journalism of I catch you, I catch you, I catch you, is not journalism. Journalism is an intellectual and scholarly exercise,” Adom Otchere said.



He also alleged that Asiedu chose to be a witness at the 2020 election so he could be a national here but failed to accomplish that.



“The reason why Asiedu Nketia went to court as a star witness is that he thought he will be able to take advantage of what happened in 2013 when Dr Bawumia was the star witness and became a national hero. That’s what he was looking for,” Paul Adom Otchere said.



He added, “he [Asiedu Nketia] goes to court and he talks palm wine talk. When you are clutching at straw in court as Asiedu Nketia was, how they say it and the way they told us at the University of Ghana Law Faculty is that, that’s palm wine talk.”



These generated a lot of reactions on social media as many opposed his views on Asiedu Nketia and Manesseh Azure.