Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG gets new MD



Current MD goes on retirement



Jones Ofori–Addo was once appointed acting MD



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed legal practitioner, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, as Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



He takes over from Kwame Agyeman–Budu, whose statutory retirement starts next week.



Jones Ofori–Addo, who is the Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service and finance, was made Acting Managing Director on May 12, while government finalised the hunt for a substantive officer.



In the letter announcing Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama as the substantive MD on May 13, the Presidency urged the Energy Ministry to trigger necessary modalities to facilitate his regularisation in accordance with Company Act, 2019 (Act 992).



Outgoing ECG MD, Kwame Agyeman-Budu retires on May 17, 2022.



PROFILE OF SAMUEL DUBIK MAHAMA



Samuel Dubik Mahama is a lawyer and a partner at the law firm, Dubik and Associates.



He has been doing business in Ghana for almost 2 decades, having worked in both the private and public sectors.



During his tenure in the public sector, he worked with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) whose sole aim is to promote foreign direct investment in Ghana, Dubik Mahama served as the head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the GIPC.



During his business life, he has focused mainly on the energy sector where he has worked with American companies such as Bridgewell resources LLC based in Portland Oregon, Gulf South Forest products based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Elsewedy Electricals based in Cairo Egypt for a decade now.



Mahama has wide experience in consulting for local energy, mining, and engineering firms by assisting them to identify viable projects with necessary funding for turnkey projects.



He also serves on the Board of a few companies including Wilkins Engineering Limited, De-Montag Company Limited and Ghana Industrial Holding Company (GIHOC).