Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Sefa Kayi as board member of National Petroleum Authority

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Host of Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.
The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.
Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.
NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.