You are here: HomeNews2021 08 06Article 1326523

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Sefa Kayi as board member of National Petroleum Authority

« Prev

Next »

Comments (19)

Listen to Article

Media personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi Media personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi

• Kwame Sefa Kayi is a board member of NPA

• The swearing-in ceremony took place at the NPA headquarters on Friday, August 6, 2021

• The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo

Host of Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.

The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.

Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.

NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.





Join our Newsletter