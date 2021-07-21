Akufo-Addo appoints Kennedy Agyapong as Board Chairman of Ghana Gas

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kennedy Agyapong has been appointed a new chairman of a board



• He will lead a nine-member board of the Ghana Gas Company Limited



• He declared his pledge to work in the best interest of the company



Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, reports graphic.com.gh.



The nine-member board is expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s only gas transmission utility.



The members of the board are Ben K.D. Asante, the Managing Director of the company; John Darko, Adelaide Mary Benneh; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli; Abraham Ossei Aidooh; Madam Delphine Dogbegah; Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Stephen Sumani Nayina.



The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, while speaking at a short event to inaugurate the board, urged them to work to improve the company’s community relations, particularly in its operative areas.



He also charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ensuring that they work with integrity and with a lot of diligence in their dealings.



“I am keen on ensuring that efforts by Ghana to become a major international player in the international gas market become a reality. I believe the revision of the Gas Master Plan, which is one of my topmost priorities, will ensure that a concrete framework for Ghana’s gas infrastructure expansion is laid,” he said.



In his response, Kennedy Agyapong pledged his readiness to lead the board in achieving success.



He pledged their resolve to work to improve the fortunes of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



“We want to assure you that we are going to cooperate with you and we are going to ensure that the right thing is done,” he assured.



