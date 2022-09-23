Akufo-Addo appoints Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua as CID Boss

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).



According to a Graphic report, she replaces COP Isaac Yeboah who retired from active service on September 22, 2022.



The Ghana Police Service held a pull-out ceremony for COP Isaac Ken Yeboah Rtd. at the National Police Training School in Accra.



In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, former IGPs - Patrick Acheampong and David Asante-Apeatu, former COPs and other senior police officers among others.



Until her elevation last year to head the Intelligence Department, she was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID at the National Police Headquarters.



