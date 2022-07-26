Akufo-Addo appoints 4 new Supreme Court justices

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four new justices to serve at the Supreme Court of Ghana.



The appointees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomsom, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu (all from the Court of Appeal), while Justice Yao Gaewu was appointed from the High Court.



The appointment is on the advise of the Judicial Council, as a result of pending vacancies in the Apex court.



This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on the floor of the House.



He indicated that the president is seeking the approval of parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court.



In a statement to parliament, the president said “he is fully satisfied that each person is duly qualified, and eminently fit to discharge the functions of justice of the apex court.”



