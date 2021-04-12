Akufo-Addo appointees employing their girlfriends, side chicks as against suffering NPP footsoldiers – Ken Agyapong

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) footsoldiers who toiled day and night to bring the party to power have been sidelined by Akufo-Addo-Bawumia appointees when it comes to jobs instead, these appointees are employing their girlfriends and side chicks, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed.



In an interview re-streamed by MyNewsGh, Mr. Agyapong said this is one of the reasons he believes some footsoldiers chose not to volunteer and spread themselves out to campaign the way they did in 2016 leading to a hung parliament in 2020.



According to him, some of the people who suffered and worked hard for the NPP are still unemployed because Akufo-Addo appointees prioritize their girlfriends and side chicks when it comes to jobs warning that this must stop as “we will not agree. We have spent a hell lot of money for people to assume power and disrespect party people…,” he said.



“This is what annoyed party members and they refused to vote. Party members sacrifice, you see how party members spread themselves out to campaign and worked hard but now when jobs come you don’t see these hardworking party members rewarded. You go and give it to your girlfriends … your what and what and what. It must stop! Some of us will make ourselves dead goats to save this party”.



Kennedy Agyapong has been an advocate for jobs for NPP members because they are those who suffered to bring the party to power and are likely to suffer more should the party lose power. He has consistently called on the government to create jobs for the people to reduce suffering.