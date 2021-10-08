Akufo-Addo announces support for Oda market fire victims

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that entry points to markets across the country need to be looked at again to avoid the recurrence of fire outbreaks.



He stated this on Thursday, October 7 after visiting the Oda Market to console the victims.



The Oda Market was razed down by fire on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Over 1,000 traders lost their goods and lifetime earnings. They are yet to receive support from government.



The President assured the victims they will receive support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency and the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (Masloc) after the committee’s work.



The Eastern Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Jennifer Quaye, who managed the fire, said poor access to the market affected their response to douse the inferno on time.



In consoling the traders and assuring them of government support, President Akufo-Addo declared that access to entry points of markets across the country would be looked at to avoid fire incidents.



"With what has happened, we need to look at the access and entry points of markets to ensure fires do not continue. I was out of the country when the incident occurred.



“[But] we need the right figures to work with. I assure you that the Ghana Enterprise Agency and MASLOC would give you support.”