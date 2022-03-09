Akufo-Addo and corruption are siamese twins - Sam George claims

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Dir of School of Law allegedly recommended for Court of Appeal



Akufo-Addo cannot act in a way that is not corrupt - Sam George



Sam George refers to comments made by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the president, describing him as a man whose life typifies corruption.



He said that when it comes to corruption and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they are Siamese twins.



The MP was responding to the news of the recommendation of a former Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, among a list of persons sent by the Attorney General to the Judicial Council to be considered for appointment to the Court of Appeal, as reported by the Daily Post newspaper.



Speaking on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the outspoken National Democratic Congress MP said the president has not shown enough fight against corruption.



“When it comes to issues of integrity and corruption, our president is a basket case. The person he appointed as Special Prosecutor, what did he call him? He said he’s the mother serpent of corruption. When it comes to corruption and Akufo-Addo, they are Siamese twins; you cannot extricate one from the other. I would rather knock my head against Mountain Afadjato than to expect President Akufo-Addo to act in a way that is not corrupt,” he said.



Sam Nartey George further explained that the country’s judiciary is at risk and there is the need for the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, to work at restoring its image.



“Whether the judiciary likes it or not, Ghanaians do not trust our judiciary. We have problems with the way our judiciary has been structured and is running and the decisions of our judiciary. And the earlier the judiciary extricates themselves from this quagmire of distrust… the Chief Justice must be minded by the prevailing opinions and perceptions of the Judiciary in making his decision.



“If this recommendation has been done by the Attorney General, and I think it is disgraceful, it’s shameful, to put it lightly, that Godfred Dame will do what he’s done and of course, he does this in consultations with the president but I’m not talking about the president because as for him, he’s a lost case,” he said.