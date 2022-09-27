Akufo-Addo accused of using intellectual property without consent, Bridget Otoo reacts

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist and social commentator, Bridget Otoo, appears to have expressed shock at Ghanaians for acting surprised at the president for using graphical content from Kirani Ayat without the consent of the musician.



According to the journalist, considering that the president’s speech during his inauguration was plagiarised, his decision to use the works of a musician without permission should not come as news to anyone.



“Why is anyone surprised at @NAkufoAddo taking creatives content without asking for permission? his inaugural speech as president was plagiarized. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time - Maya Angelou,” she tweeted.



Kirani Ayat while reacting to a post by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Tuesday, accused the president of using graphical excerpts in his music video to promote his tourism agenda.



On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.



The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”



In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him.



According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.





Why is anyone surprised at @NAkufoAddo taking creatives content without asking for permission? his inaugural speech as president was plagiarized.



When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time - Maya Angelou ???????? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) September 27, 2022

The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission. ????‍♂️ https://t.co/vLnAP0bRqf — Kirani Ayat ???? (@KiraniAYAT) September 27, 2022

ADA/BB