Akufo-Addo SONA was not elaborative - Analyst

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Boakye Yiadom has noted that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Akufo-Addo failed to touch on some key economic issues as well as a detailed report on some of his flagship programmes.



The analyst stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Ghanaians were expecting to have heard something about the economy from the President and how his government was managing the challenges confronting us, especially the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.



He said Ghanaians wanted him to address “the high cost of living. The hike in fuel prices and other commodities.



He was not elaborative enough on the economic challenges but I am thinking to believe that he had left that for Vice President Dr. Bawumia who is set to address Ghanaians on the economy on April 7, 2022,” he added.



He further indicated that it would have been prudent for the President to have addressed the challenges confronting the free senior high school policy and how he intends to address them.



He said the President should have touched on the funding gaps, how he intends to address the issue of infrastructure deficit, lack of teacher motivation, the timelines in phasing out the double-track system among others.



Mr. Boakye Yiadom added that one other policy that the President failed to account for was the planting for food and jobs.



