Akufo-Addo, Rebecca enter Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his spouse, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have made their way into the Westminster Abbey for the final funeral rites of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Despite the president’s travel to London for the funeral not officially being communicated, President Akufo-Addo somewhere hinted at his intent to attend the state funeral of the Queen when he signed her book of condolence last week.



“I intend to go to London for the funeral; I don’t know whether you have anything particular to tell me about that?” he asked High Commissioner Harriet Thompson.



Ahead of the commencement of the service on Monday, September 19, 2022, several heads of state and dignitaries have been trooping into the London Chapel, where the Queen’s coffin will be brought for the service.



President Akufo-Addo, who is dressed in a black suit and white shirt, was flanked by his wife, who was also adorned in a black dress with a scarf and a handbag to complement.



Born on April 21, 1926, the late Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, acceded the British throne at the age of 25 and ruled for 70 years.



She died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.







GA/FNOQ