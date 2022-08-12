Akufo-Addo, Otchere-Darko plotting shady agenda in National Security - Amidu alleges

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of pushing his 'family and friends' agenda using elements in some of the country’s national security apparatus.



Commenting on the recent reshuffle in the national security by the president in an epistle, he said that the appointment of two persons – Edward Asomani who was appointed National Security Co-ordinator from his previous Deputy National Security Co-ordinator position and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe who was appointed as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau from his previous Deputy Director-General position - forms part of a 2024 electoral agenda by Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the reshuffle contained in a press release signed by the Communications Director at the Jubilee House did not disclose the ‘hidden covert sequence of events’ by the president to promote his ‘family and friends’ agenda.



Mr. Amidu also noted that the president recruited Nana Attobrah Quaicoe and Edward Kwaku Asomani into the Danquah Institute under the chairmanship of his maternal cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



"It is important for the reader to keep at the back of his mind the unspoken facts and evidence that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, and Mr. Edward Kwaku Asomani were recruited into Nana Akufo-Addo’s Danquah Institute under the Chairmanship of his maternal cousin, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, an indispensable member of the family’s planning and strategies cohort," he added.



Nana Attobrah Quaicoe was later promoted as Executive Director at the Institute in 2015, in place of Mustapha Abdul Hamid who was said to be moving to fulfil other commitments whereas Edward Asomani was appointed Executive Director of the Institute in 2018 to undertake important research, policy advocacy, training and most importantly mentoring the next generation of leaders.



He was later appointed as the new Deputy Director in Charge of Operations at the BNI with support from One Timothy Coleman as his Deputy Director in charge of Administration in 2019.



Martin Amidu also noted that Mr. Asomani on the other hand left the office barely a year after to pursue ‘important research work which will lead to another assignment’ and was replaced by Richard Ahigbah who is now a Deputy Director of Research in the Office of the President and has strong experience in electoral research and campaign strategy.



Following this, he added, “intelligence began circulating in September 2021 of the intended appointment of Edward Kwaku Asomani as the substantive National Security Coordinator to replace Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (Rtd) who had been appointed to replace Joshua Kyeremeh who died in January 2021. The intended appointment of Mr. Asomani to the substantive position in September 2021 was reported to have been creating internal friction within the National Security Secretariat staff.”



In 2021, Richard Ahiagbah was appointed to succeed Mr. Asomani as acting Executive Director of the Danquah Institute with effect from 21 October 2019 as Deputy Director of Research in the Office of the President to assist Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah who is the Director to “monitor and evaluate the work and output of all presidential appointees, providing continuous feedback for the president and ultimately contributing to the development and execution of Strategic decisions of the second term of Akufo-Addo’s government,” he added.



Martin Amidu also alleged that the president as part of his plans has loaded the state institutions responsible for impartial law enforcement, security and intelligence with new leadership, which groundwork had been laid prior to this.



“The groundwork to facilitate the accomplishment of the dreams of Nana Akufo-Addo to abuse the constitutional process through the appointing powers vested in him to load the institutions of state power responsible for impartial law enforcement, security and intelligence of the electoral process with the new leadership of the National Security apparatus appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo had already been laid during his first term in office as President when he captured the commanding heights of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization and its associate regulatory authorities and agencies responsible for information technology, and communications,” he noted.



