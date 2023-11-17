'Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta leaving behind bankrupt economy' – Minority Leader

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has slammed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for leaving behind a bankrupt economy.



According to him, the government has rendered the country highly indebted and is going to exit, leaving the economy bankrupt.



The Minority Leader was reacting to the presentation of the government’s 2024 Fiscal Policy and Budget Statement in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



Mr. Ofori-Atta, among other things, said that Ghana’s economy, which was in recession in recent years, had begun making modest gains.



But Minority Leader believes the finance minister’s claim is not wholly true, saying the once resilient and buoyant economy handed over by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is currently on wobbly legs as the NPP government has failed to live up to expectations.



He stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had left Ghanaians in misery due to the harsh economic state of the country.



“Mr. Speaker, the government will be leaving behind a bankrupt economy. The government will be leaving the country in an ‘ahokyere’ state,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament and Member Parliament for Effutu, Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, refuted the assertion made by the Minority Leader in his initial remarks.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done far better with the economy than the Mahama-led government



“The economy was worse under the NDC,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stressed.