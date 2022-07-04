Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo extol virtues of former First Lady, Emily Akufo

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo joined mourners at the Christ Presbyterian Church at Akropong to bid farewell to the late Mrs Emily Akuffo, former First Lady of Ghana.



The President was accompanied by Mrs Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff; Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister and other Ministers of State and Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff.



Former President Dramani Mahama, leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mrs Bola Obasanjo, former First Lady of Nigeria who represented her husband former President Olusegun Obasanjo, were among the high profiled dignitaries who attended the funeral to bid farewell to the widow of his late friend and former Head of State General FWK Akuffo.



The late former First Lady, a teacher by profession, who became First Lady from July 1, 1978, to June 4, 1979, was born in 1934.



After the death of her husband, she spent the ensuing years at Akropong, her hometown.



Reverend George O Kwapong, former Akuapem Presbytery Chairman of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in a sermon reminded all to pay attention to some three facts of death to guide them in life.



“Death is blind, death is deaf and death is bulky. When death appears no one can lift it because it is heavy and can’t be done away with,” he said.



Rev. Kwapong, therefore admonished all to always make the right decision no matter their status, political affiliation and religious background to stay in the right path.



Tributes penned down by President Akufo-Addo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo described her as a woman of virtue who stood firmly behind her husband and, "became a father and mother in one for their children after the painful demise of her husband."



In a tribute, the four children of the former lady praised their mother for being their strength and pillar when they lost their father some 43 years ago.



The casket containing the mortal remains of the late former first lady was draped with the national colours red, yellow and green.



She was interred at a private destination.



