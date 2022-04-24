You are here: HomeNews2022 04 24Article 1522388

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Akufo-Addo, Mahama mourn with family of late former First Lady at one-week celebration

The one-week observation of former First Lady, Emily Akuffo has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place at the Christ Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Akropong in the Eastern Region.

Present to mourn with the family on Friday, April 22, 2022, was President Akufo-Addo, former president, John Mahama,  Akuapem North MP; Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, personnel from the security services and other political divides.


The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampfo, former Chief of Staff; Julius Debrah, Youth Organiser George Opare Addo and a former High Commissioner Victor Smith among others were also present.

Emily Akuffo affectionately called Sisi Ama Oduraa reportedly died on Friday, April 8.

She was the wife of late former Head of State Lt. General Fred Akuffo, who led the Supreme Military Council between 1978 and 1979.

