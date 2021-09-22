Akufo-Addo, Dampare score high marks over Tetteh Yohuno appointment

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police have received applause from the chiefs and people of the Ga-Dangme traditional area for the new post handed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.



The chiefs and people of Ga-Dangme believe that the Dampare’s appointment for their ‘son’ Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Director General, Administration of the Ghana Police Service gives the indication that he is a man who knows his trade and is committed to protecting Ghanaians.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the Vice President of the Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs, Oboade Notse King Professor, Odaifio Welentsi III commended the President Akufo-Addo and IGP, Akuffo Dampare for recognizing the works of COP Yohuno.



“On behalf of the good people of the Ga-Dangme, we wish to extend our profound appreciation to the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Director General-Administration of the Ghana Police Service.



“Our politics of the day has become murkier with accusations and suspicions of tribalism with regards to government appointment across the political divide over the year.



“It therefore a breath of fresh air and a sign of the recognition for hard work to see that once again a deserving officer of the law has been elevated based on merit,” parts of the statement read.



The chiefs said that they were convinced that based on his rich experience and dedication to the service, COP Yohuno will deliver in his new role.



“COP Yohuno has distinguished himself in the police service as a renowned crime fighter. To cap this accolade, he won the prestigious National Grand Medal for crime combat.



Over the years, he’s worked diligently to ensure that the crime rate is mitigated. This he has achieved, devoid of any political or tribal favors.



COP Yohuno is a humane gentleman whose doors are always opened to all irrespective of one’s status, faith, tribe or credo,” parts of the statement read.