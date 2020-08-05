Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Politics Online, Contributor

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia still ‘bleeding’ over John&Jane ticket - Magoo

NDC Deputy Spokesperson, Madam Margaret Ansei also known as Magoo

A Deputy Spokesperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Madam Margaret Ansei also known as Magoo has stated that president Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Veep Dr Mahmoud Bawumia are still confused and ‘bleeding’ over the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate by leader and flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.



She revealed on Pan African Television Monitored by GhanaPoliticsonline.com, that one of the reasons John Mahama chose Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is because she is the perfect hands that can support him to save Ghanaians from the abysmal performance of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



She said that Ghana is going through a lot in the hands of the incompetent Akufo-Addo government and that considering Prof Jane Naana’s achievements, she is the most capable to make the dreams of John Dramani Mahama come through.



She retorted that the ruling party just after the running mate was announced said its him not her as a slogan which is a confirmation that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the right choice without any blemish so they do not have any ill statement or misdeeds against her.



Magoo gave a chronology of how well the running mate has been able to manage a whole university and opined that managing any fragment of Ghana’s education system well is a job that requires intelligence and tact, so as a woman with all the societal challenges to have been able to lead in that regard without failing, she is capable of delivering on a mandate as veep for the entire country.



She also also showered praises on the Prof Naana Jane for delivering a well deserved speech which has somewhat brought sanity to the political system from the usual insults to addressing the people’s problem.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.