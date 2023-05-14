Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have destroyed Ghana, time for liberation – NDC Elections Chief

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Kakra Essamuah, director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal elections committee has stated that the party remains the only alternative government in the country.



He stressed in an interview with GhanaWeb (May 14) that the current government has destroyed the country since 2017, hence the need for the NDC to step up and liberate the people come 2024.



“Since 2017 when Akufo-Addo and Bawumia took over, they have destroyed this country, we all need redemption, we need liberation, we need freedom. And the only alternative government in this country will be formed by the NDC.



“When we select our candidate, we are taking the very first step to elect a new president for 2025…,” he told GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi at the party headquarters.



The NDC held presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13. The majority of MP aspirants have been chosen with some incumbents losing their slots and new entrants securing slots.



In the case of the presidential race, former president John Dramani Mahama was elected with 98.9% of valid votes cast. His sole contender Kojo Bonsu polled 1.1%.



Mahama will thus represent the party as flagbearer in the 2024 elections, his fourth straight bid after winning the first try and losing the second and third to Akufo-Addo.



