Akufo-Addo, Bawumia extend fraternal greetings to Tema muslims

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Hon. Joseph Korto, has delivered what he says are fraternal greetings from President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to the Muslim community in Tema.



Addressing a Ramadan convocation at the Tema Sports Stadium on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Hon Korto, who is also the Greater Accra regional Dean and the National Dean of Presiding Members said the President is comforted by the prayers of Ghanaian Muslims.



“The President wants every Muslim to know that he regards you as a special friend, brother, sister and countryman and woman and sends to you special fraternal greetings,” Hon. Korto said.



The PM, who was representing the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, said the president would have loved to be in Tema on the auspicious occasion of the Ramadan but because he is engaged in a national commemoration of same, could not make it to Tema.



“But His Excellency the President and the Vice President are very appreciative of the prayers you offered for the country and the government because they believe that your prayers have opened the windows of Heaven for Allah to pour down more blessings of peace on Ghana,” Hon Korto said.



The Presiding member acknowledged the immeasurable contributions to the peace in the metropolis by the Metropolitan Chief Imam, tribal chiefs who are Muslims and the Muslim community in general as well.



The Muslim community in Ghana ended their annual fast as part of the auspicious month of Ramadan.



It is in commemoration of the auspicious event on the Muslim calendar that a convocation was held at the Tema Sports Stadium.



“Ghana thanks you, Accra thanks you and Tema thanks you for your prayers,” the TMA PM said.



Hon. Korto also used the opportunity to urge Muslims to keep order and continue to contribute to the cleanliness of the environment.



“As we all know, the Greater Accra regional Minister is on a campaign for everybody to clean their environment. Operation clean your frontage is in the interest of all of us and so I urge all to be an asset to it,” he said.



He reminded that as part of the operation, a city response team is on deployment and will arrest anybody who will leave the frontages of their houses dirty.



“On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, the last thing we need is an arrest over uncleanliness and so I will urge all of us to cooperate, the hardworking MCE, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has within a short period of time, improved on the Metropolis’ Socio-economic infrastructural development, street lights have been spread around, jobs are being provided for the youth and he believes that Tema must shine again.



Infact, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey is one of the best MCEs so far.” Hon. Korto said to thunderous applause.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Adam Abubakar, was also full of praise for the MCE and the Assembly for their good works, he thanked Allah for everything and urged Muslims, Christians and others to love one another.



Those in attendance include the hardworking Public Relations Officer of TMA, Mr. Frank Asante, the Tema East NDC Chairman, Alhaji Mahama Bulisa, Assembly Members and some NPP executives of Tema.