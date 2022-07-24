Akufo-Addo, Bawumia commemorate Mills' 10th anniversary

General News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asomdwee Park refurbished



I’m happy Asomdwee Park has been elevated to status befitting Atta-Mills – Akufo-Addo



Allotey Jacobs, E.T Mensah show up at Mills' 10th anniversary



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined several other Ghanaians at the 10th Thanksgiving and memorial service held in honour of the late John Evans Atta Mills.



The service, which took place at the Asomdwee Park in Accra on Sunday, July 24, 2022 saw many people including government officials thronging the grounds to commemorate the day celebration.



Other persons including Former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Enoch Teye Mensah, Former NDC members, Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho made an appearance at the event.



According to President Akufo-Addo, he's elated the Asomdwee Park has been elevated to a status befitting the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.



He subsequently commissioned the refurbished Asomdwee Park to commemorate the 10th year of the passing of late President Atta-Mills.



Meanwhile, the NDC is expected to hold a second service at the same venue at 12.30 pm.







This will be the beginning of a year-long series of activities which will be heralded by a wreath-laying ceremony and a church service in honour of the late leader.



A commemorative public lecture will also be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Accra International conference centre.







ESA/WA